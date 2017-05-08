VIDEO: Sulley Muntari speaks for the first time about his decision to walk off the pitch after being racially abused

Ghana international Sulley Muntari has been speaking with the CNN about his decision to walk off the pitch in an Italian Seria A game against Cagiliari.

The Pescara midfielder left the field after being booked in last Sunday's Serie A game at Cagliari for complaining of being abused.

The Italian Football Federation said it had considered the "particular delicacy" of the case.

He hears racial abuse "every game" in Italy. Now @MuntariOfficial says he's ready to support a player boycott https://t.co/7dQhD8Xmjg pic.twitter.com/PjqSB13RPT — CNN Football (@CNNFC) May 8, 2017

