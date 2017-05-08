Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Sulley Muntari speaks for the first time about his decision to walk off the pitch after being racially abused

Published on: 08 May 2017
Sulley Muntari confronts the racists

Ghana international Sulley Muntari has been speaking with the CNN about his decision to walk off the pitch in an Italian Seria A game against Cagiliari.

The Pescara midfielder left the field after being booked in last Sunday's Serie A game at Cagliari for complaining of being abused.

The Italian Football Federation said it had considered the "particular delicacy" of the case.

 

 

