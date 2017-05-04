VIDEO: Sulley Muntari getting support from key players around the World

Ghana international Sulley Muntari has dominated headlines for all the right reasons after walking off the pitch in the game against Cagliari.

There has been so much talk of racism killing the Italian football and all that. The video below shows the support the Ghanaian has been getting as the days pass by.

This soccer player was banned for a match after walking off because he was facing racial abuse. No one else was punished. pic.twitter.com/724EpUVAjI — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 4, 2017

