VIDEO: Sulley Muntari getting support from key players around the World

Published on: 04 May 2017
Sulley Muntari protesting to fans over their racist attack on him

Ghana international Sulley Muntari has dominated headlines for all the right reasons after walking off the pitch in the game against Cagliari.

There has been so much talk of racism killing the Italian football and all that. The video below shows the support the Ghanaian has been getting as the days pass by.

 

 

