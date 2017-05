Ghana international Sulley Muntari has dominated the headlines in the last week and rightfully so after he stood up against racism.

Italian TV how Striscia attempted to give the Pescara midfielder 'an award' for his stance against racism.

But the Ghana international was disinterested and failed to respond to the journalist.

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you Muntari’s reactions:

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)