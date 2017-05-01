Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Sulley Muntari walking off as a response to being racially abused

Published on: 01 May 2017
Ghana international Sulley Muntari

Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari left the field of play during the Delfini’s Serie A fixture with Cagliari, in protest against racist abuse he suffered from the supporters.

Muntari initially identified the individuals responsible and approached the stand to confront them, before reporting the issue to referee Daniele Minelli.

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you the video of the Ghanaian walking off the pitch.

 

 

