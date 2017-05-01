VIDEO: Sulley Muntari walking off as a response to being racially abused

Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari left the field of play during the Delfini’s Serie A fixture with Cagliari, in protest against racist abuse he suffered from the supporters.

Muntari initially identified the individuals responsible and approached the stand to confront them, before reporting the issue to referee Daniele Minelli.

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you the video of the Ghanaian walking off the pitch.

Sulley Muntari walks off pitch at Cagliari (playing for Pescara, Sunday) after yellow crd for reporting racist abusepic.twitter.com/tTtZLUQ7Ip — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) April 30, 2017

