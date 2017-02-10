Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Swansea City newboy Jordan Ayew determined to succeed at Premier League club

Published on: 10 February 2017
Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew says playing for Swansea City can fertilize his club career after joining the Premier League side in the January transfer window. 

The Ghana international has returned to top-tier football following his switch from Championship side Aston Villa in a move which saw left-back Neil Taylor go in the opposite direction.

Jordan is determined to succeed at the club where his elder brother Andre shone last term by banging in 12 goals to become their top scorer on his debut season.

 

