Video: Talented Ghanaian goes viral after begging Scottish side Livingston to offer him a trial

A random but talented Ghanaian footballer has gone viral in Scotland after taking to Twitter and Facebook with video of his skills, begging second tier side Livingston to offer him a trial.

The desperate plea by Owusu Boakye Amando has elicited some response from Livingston but sadly the club has turned down the plea to get him a trial at the West Lothian side.

Despite the failure, the exposure of his skills could get some Ghanaian clubs to observe him as he is really good given what was seen on the video.

In one of the most bizarre social media stories, Livi supporter Ross Coutts has shared on Twitter screengrabs of Owusu Boakye Amando’s pleas to get him a game at Almondvale.

He contacted the Scot on Facebook, sending a video of him in action that he wanted Coutts to then forward on to the club – and he actually looks not too bad in the highlights:

Ok - here's the video. Cracking backing track as well. @LiviFCOfficial are you watching? pic.twitter.com/mkHMyxICMs — Ross Coutts (@itsrossx) February 22, 2017

Some guy from Ghana has randomly added me on Facebook and is looking for a trial at Livi. I don't even know what's happening here. pic.twitter.com/sr5FC4jgnS — Ross Coutts (@itsrossx) February 22, 2017

Next came Amando’s football certificates – one of which was a Best Player award for participating at the Concern Citizens of Juaben’s Christmas Annual Football Gala competition:

And if you don’t believe that the random Ghanaian has actually got in touch with Coutts then this photo evidence of the player holding a sign with the Scot’s name on it should make you a believer:

Fair play to Coutts – he has absolutely no link to Livi other than being a supporter of the club. But he tags the club’s official Twitter feed in the tweet thread that has been retweeted over 1,000 times and liked by over 2,500 people.

And they actually respond. But the fairytale ends there as they confirm they’ve responded to Amando already – presumably informing him that they won’t be able to help:

@itsrossx @AndrewAndylivi We've also had all these and have advised the lad accordingly. — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) February 22, 2017

What a story that could have been for the Scottish League One side.

Livingston currently play in the Scottish League One and were founded in 1943 as Ferranti Thistle, a works team.

By: Jonny Boyle, Talking Baws

