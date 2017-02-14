VIDEO: Thomas Partey promises to continue growing at Atletico Madrid after contract extension

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has signed a three-year contract extension to remain with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid till 2022.

The club confirmed the contract renewal on its official website on Tuesday after constantly speculation about his future.

"I’m very happy. I want to continue growing in Atleti," said in released video.

The Ghanaian international made his debut last season with the first team against Espanyol on 28November, 2015.

The mid-fielder played more and more minutes and was more present in the team as the season advanced.

He played important minutes in the last edition of the Champions League in the qualifying rounds against FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

In total, Thomas has played with our colours a total of 31 games in which he has scored three goals and given three assists.

