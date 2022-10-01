VIDEO: Thomas Partey scores a stunning goal for Arsenal against Tottenham in London derby

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey scored a brilliant goal to put Arsenal in the lead against Tottenham at the Emirates stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The 29-year-old made a quick injury return to make Mikel Arteta's starting eleven after missing Ghana's international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.
Partey scored his third goal in a Arsenal shirt with a sweet strike from 25 yards.
The Ghana International scored from the outside of the box with a beautiful strike into the top right corner.
Watch the goal below:
Thomas Partey goal pic.twitter.com/YMRHP1zC9r
— ᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@HD21i) October 1, 2022
More to follow....