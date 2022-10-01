VIDEO: Thomas Partey scores a stunning goal for Arsenal against Tottenham in London derby

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey scored a brilliant goal to put Arsenal in the lead against Tottenham at the Emirates stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The 29-year-old made a quick injury return to make Mikel Arteta's starting eleven after missing Ghana's international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Partey scored his third goal in a Arsenal shirt with a sweet strike from 25 yards.

The Ghana International scored from the outside of the box with a beautiful strike into the top right corner.

Watch the goal below:

