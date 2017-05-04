Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Video: UN condemns Italy FA over racist attack on Sulley Muntari

Published on: 04 May 2017
UN chief

The United Nations' top human rights official hailed Pescara's Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari as an 'inspiration' for leaving the pitch in protest after the player said he was booked for complaining about racist chanting.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said FIFA needed to pay greater attention to the persistent problem of racism at games - and that his office had been in touch with soccer's governing body.

