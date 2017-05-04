VIDEO: Vojvodina star Nikola Antic sent off in Serbia league for NOT TOUCHING Red Star Ghanaian star Frimpong

Vojvodina captain Nikolas Antic was shown the marching off orders despite not touched Red Star Belgrade defender Abraham Frimpong.

Antic, 23, left the pitch in tears after he was adjuged to have fouled the Ghanaian.

However, replays shows the Serbian little or no contact was made, nor any reaction from Frimpong.

The mysterious sending-off has angered Vojvodina’s chairman Dragoslav Vukovic who has vowed to demand answers.

"I don’t know why Antic was sent off," he told Croatian newspaper Dnevnik post-match. "It remains an unfathomable mystery to me and I followed the match from the stands. I expect an explanation from the refereeing organisation, but it needs to be specific – not just a case of “Antic cursed the ref’s mother.”

Antic’s team-mate Marko Vukasovic was also left perplexed.

He said: "I feel sorry for him, because he did not do anything.

"When the ref showed him the red card, he cried like a child because he was off for no apparent reason. Nobody said anything or even looked in his direction."

By Patrick Akoto

