VIDEO: Wa All Stars coach Enos Adipah says defeat to Hearts of Oak was unfair

Wa All Stars coach Enos Adipah feels his side did more than the 2-1 defeat to Hearts of Oak in Accra suggested.

The defending champions made a jerky start in their title defence by losing their opener after four weeks.

Ivorian import Alexander Kouassi profited from a defensive blunder to score the opener for Hearts but Richard Arthur levelled.

Thomas Abbey then snatched the winner to give the Phobians their first win over the Wa-based side at home in three seasons.

''It was a nice game and we knew the game was going to be tough like because Hearts for the previous years, Wa All Stars have been a thorn in their flesh and also after playing three matches and drawing you could see the pressure was there. I think one way or the other it was a first scoreline,'' Adepah said in the past match interview.

