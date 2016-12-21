VIDEO: Wa All Stars coach laments delay in Ghana Premier League start

Wa All Stars head coach Enos Kwame Adepah says his work has been made difficult following the delay in the start of the league.

Adepah starting pre season in November in anticipation that the league was going start on 18 December.

But the northern Blues have broken camp for the festive season with the league set to start on 21 January.

''Knowing that the league was going to start on the 18th of December and all of a sudden it has been shifted to January or February and we all do not know when and how it’s going to start. It makes your programme very difficult, how to shape the boys. You shape the boys through pre-season and all of sudden you don’t know when the league is going to start,'' he said.

''You break the boys and they go home, even if you give them a programme, they will not go by it because there is no one who protecting or guiding them.''

