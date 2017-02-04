Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: WAFA SC kid Aminu Mohammed scores two wonder strikes at Al Kass Cup in Qatar

Published on: 04 February 2017
Aminu Mohammed

WAFA SC youngster Aminu Mohammed scored a wonder goal in the Al Kass International tournament in Qatar last month. 

The 16-year-old was featuring for Red Bull Salzburg and his two goals helped the to a 3-2 win over PSG.

Mohammed is being observed by the Austrian side and also give the budding talent the necessary exposure.

His development will excite Ghana U17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin ahead of the 2017 African Junior Championship in Gabon from 02 April.

 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations