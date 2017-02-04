VIDEO: WAFA SC kid Aminu Mohammed scores two wonder strikes at Al Kass Cup in Qatar

WAFA SC youngster Aminu Mohammed scored a wonder goal in the Al Kass International tournament in Qatar last month.

The 16-year-old was featuring for Red Bull Salzburg and his two goals helped the to a 3-2 win over PSG.

Mohammed is being observed by the Austrian side and also give the budding talent the necessary exposure.

His development will excite Ghana U17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin ahead of the 2017 African Junior Championship in Gabon from 02 April.

Academy boy Aminu Mohammed scored a cracker for @RedBullSalzburg in their 3-2 win over PSG last month in the @ALKASSIntlCup pic.twitter.com/SP7flzwMOZ — WAFA SC (@WAFAcademySC) February 4, 2017

What another Aminu Mohammed wonder strike for @RedBullSalzburg at @ALKASSIntlCup last month. pic.twitter.com/TFjZykjoqY — WAFA SC (@WAFAcademySC) February 4, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)