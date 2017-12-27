VIDEO: Wahab Adams- Asante Kotoko is my natural habitat

New Asante Kotoko signing Wahab Adams says it is a dream come true to sign for his idol club.

The rugged centre-back has penned a two-year contract after leaving Aduana Stars where he played for seven years.

In his first TV interveiw, Adams said: ''Firstly, I like to thank God for sending me this far. Secondly, I'm grateful to my former clun Aduana Stars for giving me the exposure which made Kotoko to see me.

''Thirdly, I will like to thank the Kotoko board members and supporters especially Dr. Kyei. God's blessings for all of the them.

Kotoko is not a small team and every player's dream is to play for Kotoko. My dream as a child has always been to play for Kotoko. My family members support Kotoko.

''When Kotoko approached me for the first time, I was reall excited and I had planned to play for this club even for one year before travelling abroad.''

