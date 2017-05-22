VIDEO: Watch 16-goals striker Richmond Boakye's sensational hat-trick for Red Star Belgrade

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom ended the Serbian league on a high note with a hat-trick for runners up Red Star Belgrade on Sunday.

In the 18th minute, he beat the offside trap to slot in the opening goal and three minutes after the he capitalized on a poor defensive clearance to double the lead.

Just after the hour mark, Boakye expertly angled the ball into the roof from inside the box after collecting a pass from the left wing.

Boakye who joined the club in February tallied 13 league goals but Red Star Belgrade missed out on the league title to rivals Partizan Belgrade.

