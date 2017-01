Abednego Tetteh scored all three goals for Sudanese side Al Hilal in their 3-1 friendly win over Ghanaian champions Wa All Stars in Khartoum on Thursday night.

Tetteh applied a blistering header to a corner-kick to open the scoring before the break.

His two other goals from penalties which he expertly put away.

