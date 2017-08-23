VIDEO: Watch Albert Adomah's superb volley goal for Aston Villa in League Cup

Winger Albert Adomah scored his first goal of the season as Aston Villa crushed Wigan Athletic 4-1 at home in the English League Cup on Tuesday night.

The Ghana international doubled Villa's lead in the 36th minute by Volleying into the top corner.

Adomah had a hand in the opening goal after 16 minutes from Scott Hogan when he laid a pass for the striker to finish from close range.

He is returning to his best form after suffering injury before the start of the season.

