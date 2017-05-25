VIDEO: Watch all Christian Atsu’s goals for Newcastle United this season

Ghana winger Chsritian Atsu looks to have finally found a new home with Newcastle United after playing 32 league games and scoring five goals.

United have opted to exercise the option to sign him for an undisclosed fee.

Manager Benítez said: "We are happy to sign a good player," manager Rafa Benitez told the club's official website

"He's shown us that he's a good professional and someone who is very keen to learn and improve.

"Christian has been a key part of our promotion campaign and he wants to help us to build something for the future."

The transfer is subject to Atsu successfully reapplying for a work permit.

