VIDEO: Watch all Ernest Asante's TWELVE goals for FC Nordsjælland in first half of the Danish SuperLig

Ghanaian winger Ernest Asante was at his imperious best for FC Nordsjælland in the first half of the Danish SuperLig.

Asante, who joined the Wild Tigers from Norwegian outfit Stabaek at the beginning of last season, was able to score 5 goals for the club as they ended the campaign in 9th position.

However, 2017/18 season has seen an upward turn of form for the 29-year-old as he bagged an impressive 12 goals in 19 matches in the first stanza of the campaign to help the side to third place.

The fast-paced Ghanaian winger's record for the club was only bettered by team-mate Emiliano Marcondes who scored 16 goals.

Below is all the twelve (12) goals by Ernest Asante:

<iframe width="760" height="450" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OVcYCAprhkI" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>

