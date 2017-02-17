VIDEO: Watch all of Frank Acheampong's spectacular goals for Anderlecht in Europa League
Frank Acheampong bagged a brace in the opening 31 minutes as Belgian side Anderlecht posted a 2-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg.
Acheampong ghosted behind the Zenit back line and cushions Stanciu's fine long pass with a lovely touch before prodding it past Lodygin for the opener.
The Ghana international, on his first appearance since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, does it again.
A lax pass from Ivanović cedes possession in midfield but Acheampong still has a lot to do as he collects the ball 35 metres out, drives upfield before thumping a rising shot into the top corner.