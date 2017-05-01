VIDEO: Watch all the goals as Hearts of Oak beat Asante Kotoko 3-1 in anniversary match

Watch all the goals in Hearts of Oak's 3-1 win over Asante Kotoko in the Ghana @60 anniversary match played in Accra on Monday.

The Phobians took the lead through Kwame Kizito who robbed goalkeeper Felix Annan off the ball and planted home in the 66th minute.

Two minutes later, Kotoko drew level courtesy Awal Mohammed who headed in a free-kick.

Eight minutes from time, captain Thomas Abbey restored Hearts lead by smashing from from the box.

Then on the 90th minute mark, man-of-the-match Patrick Razak connected hom a cross from the right.

Awal Mohammed's equalizer

G⚽️AL: Quick response from @AsanteKotoko_SC has Awal Mohammed level things up . It's @HeartsOfOakGH 1-1 Kotoko pic.twitter.com/KR6oMoyj9u — Ghana Premier League (@GHPLLive) May 1, 2017

Thomas Abbey fired home to make it 2-1 for Hearts of Oak:

Patrick Razak scored at the death to make it 3-1:

