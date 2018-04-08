VIDEO: Watch all the goals in Ebusua Dwarfs 1-1 draw with Bechem United
Ebusua Dwarfs played out a 1-1 draw with Bechem United at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Saturday.
Solomon Okudzeto opened the scoring in the second half with a superb strike but with less than 10 minutes to end proceedings Bechem were awarded a penalty.
Captain Daniel Egyin stepped up and converted with aplomb to earn the Hunters valuable point.
Dwarfs finished the game with 10 men as Isaac Donkor was sent off for a second bookable offence.
Dwarfs remain 10th on the table with five points while Bechem are a place above with same points.
Watch all the two goals at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium:
Earlier on, Solomon Okudzeto’s goal for Ebusua Dwarfs against Bechem United, powered by @startimesghana
#GHPLwk5 #GHPL #GHPLLive pic.twitter.com/a8pFVEvPJI
— Ghana League Goals (@GHPL_Goals) April 7, 2018
Ebusua Dwarfs levelled
Daniel Egyin leveled for Bechem United from the spot, calmly.#GHPLLive #GHPL #GHPLwk5 pic.twitter.com/0DCuosaKLq
— Ghana League Goals (@GHPL_Goals) April 7, 2018