VIDEO: Watch all the goals in Ebusua Dwarfs 1-1 draw with Bechem United

Ebusua Dwarfs played out a 1-1 draw with Bechem United at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Solomon Okudzeto opened the scoring in the second half with a superb strike but with less than 10 minutes to end proceedings Bechem were awarded a penalty.

Captain Daniel Egyin stepped up and converted with aplomb to earn the Hunters valuable point.

Dwarfs finished the game with 10 men as Isaac Donkor was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Dwarfs remain 10th on the table with five points while Bechem are a place above with same points.

Watch all the two goals at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium:

Ebusua Dwarfs levelled

