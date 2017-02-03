VIDEO: Watch all the goals in Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Cameroon in AFCON semis

Ghana's missed out on a second successive Africa Cup of Nations final berth after losing 2-0 to Cameroon in the semi-final of the 2017 tournament in Gabon.

They failed to find the breakthrough in the first half, but a mistake from John Boye and under-fire goalkeeper Razak Brimah saw Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui slam home from a corner after the break.

Christian Bassogog scored the second on the counter-attack in the dying seconds.

