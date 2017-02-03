Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Watch all the goals in Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Cameroon in AFCON semis

Published on: 03 February 2017
Cameroon's defender Adolphe Teikeu (R) challenges Ghana's midfielder Thomas during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final football match between Cameroon and Ghana in Franceville on February 2, 2017 AFP

Ghana's missed out on a second successive Africa Cup of Nations final berth after losing 2-0 to Cameroon in the semi-final of the 2017 tournament in Gabon.

They failed to find the breakthrough in the first half, but a mistake from John Boye and under-fire goalkeeper Razak Brimah saw Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui slam home from a corner after the break.

Christian Bassogog scored the second on the counter-attack in the dying seconds.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations