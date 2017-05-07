VIDEO: Watch all the goals in Great Olympics 2-0 win over Asante Kotoko

Watch how Great Olympics beat Asante Kotoko 2-0 on Saturday afternoon to boost their survival chances.

Paul Fatsi smashed home a superb volley for the opening goal in the first half after Kotoko failed to deal with a corner kick.

In the second half, Francis Atsu double the lead for the Wonder Club after controlling a cross from the right inside the box before connecting home.

Atsu was fortunate his effort took a deflection off a Kotoko defender.

LIVE GOAL: Paul Fatsi with the GOLAZO for Olympics: its Great Olympics 1-0 @AsanteKotoko_SC #GHPLwk14 pic.twitter.com/DHu6IQObSu — Ghana League Goals (@GHPL_Goals) May 6, 2017

Francis Atsu's well-taken effort for Great Olympics second goal

Video credit: @GHPL_Goals

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)