VIDEO: Watch all the goals in Great Olympics 2-0 win over Asante Kotoko
Watch how Great Olympics beat Asante Kotoko 2-0 on Saturday afternoon to boost their survival chances.
Paul Fatsi smashed home a superb volley for the opening goal in the first half after Kotoko failed to deal with a corner kick.
In the second half, Francis Atsu double the lead for the Wonder Club after controlling a cross from the right inside the box before connecting home.
Atsu was fortunate his effort took a deflection off a Kotoko defender.
LIVE GOAL: Paul Fatsi with the GOLAZO for Olympics: its Great Olympics 1-0 @AsanteKotoko_SC #GHPLwk14 pic.twitter.com/DHu6IQObSu
— Ghana League Goals (@GHPL_Goals) May 6, 2017
Francis Atsu's well-taken effort for Great Olympics second goal
LIVE GOAL: Francis Atsu double the lead for the wonder Club: Great Olympics 2-0 @AsanteKotoko_SC #GHPLwk14 #GHPL #GHPLLive pic.twitter.com/x9pUIGMuvJ — Ghana League Goals (@GHPL_Goals) May 6, 2017
Video credit: @GHPL_Goals