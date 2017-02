Hearts of Oak picked up their first win of the season at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in the 2-1 success over champions Wa All Stars.

Ivorian import Alex Kouami Kouassi shot the Phobians into the lead but striker Richard Arthur levelled.

Captain Thomas Abbey restored Hearts lead and bagged the much-needed points to get their campaign back on track.

