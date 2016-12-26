Video: Watch Andre Ayew scores his first goal for West Ham United

Andre Ayew finally got his first goal for West Ham United in his 5th start for the season.

The former Swansea City man opened his account for his new club at the very stadium he became a hero last season, following up on a Kouyate fluffed shot to lead what eventually became a 4-1 score line on the day.

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you the goal:

Andre Ayew's goal for West Ham. pic.twitter.com/V6VegzfnS6 — Uber West Ham (@UberWestHam) December 26, 2016

