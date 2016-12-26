Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Video: Watch Andre Ayew scores his first goal for West Ham United

Published on: 26 December 2016
Ghana and West Ham United Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew finally got his first goal for West Ham United in his 5th start for the season.

The former Swansea City man opened his account for his new club at the very stadium he became a hero last season, following up on a Kouyate fluffed shot to lead what eventually became a 4-1 score line on the day.

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you the goal:

 

