VIDEO: Watch Andre Ayew’s first goal of the season for West Ham on Monday night

Andre Ayew helped West Ham United to their first win of the season f the season by creating the first goal and scoring the second goal.

The Ghanaian spent just 24 minutes on the pitch but that was enough to cause the damage.

That was the first time the Hammers won a league game this season after losing their first three league games, although they were all away from the London Stadium.

It doesn't matter how they go in... 🙏⚒️ pic.twitter.com/ZA8JLitmbD — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) September 14, 2017

