VIDEO: Watch Asamoah Gyan score for Al Ahli after just TWO minutes on the pitch

Asamoah Gyan scored for his UAE side Al Ahli on his return from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in their 3-0 win at Hatta on Wednesday in a league match.

The Ghana captain had come off the bench and needed just two minutes to poked home the final goal.

Gyan was picked out at the near post and he connected home sublimely to complete the demolishing exercise.

It was his third goal in nine league appearances.

هدف جيان | الاهلي 3 Vs حتا 0 - ج 19 - دوري الخليج العربي pic.twitter.com/iZVRlRdPiO — النـــادي الاهــــلي (@AlAhliClub) February 15, 2017

