VIDEO: Watch Asamoah Gyan's record breaking goal in Black Stars victory over Mali

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan scored a record breaking goal to send Black Stars through to the quarter-finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Al Ahli striker rose high to head in a brilliant cross from Jordan Ayew to secure maximum points for the Black Stars against Mali.

The goal was his eighth at the Nations cup which makes him Ghana's all-time leading scorer in the history of the continent's elite competition.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)