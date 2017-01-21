VIDEO: Watch Asamoah Gyan's record breaking goal in Black Stars victory over Mali
A. Gyan
Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan scored a record breaking goal to send Black Stars through to the quarter-finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Al Ahli striker rose high to head in a brilliant cross from Jordan Ayew to secure maximum points for the Black Stars against Mali.
The goal was his eighth at the Nations cup which makes him Ghana's all-time leading scorer in the history of the continent's elite competition.
Captain @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 's 20th minute header- a record breaking eighth goal at AFCON. #AFCON2017 pic.twitter.com/9VR2IZ4FyR— Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) January 21, 2017