VIDEO: Watch Augustine Okrah score debut Al Hilal goal in heavy league win

Published on: 31 January 2017
Augustine Okrah celebrating his goal with Al Hilal teammates.

Watch video of Augustine Okrah first goal for Al Hilal as they beat Al Rabta Kosti 4-0 in the Sudanese Premier League on Monday.

Okrah's goal was the last for the Crescent who strolled to a comfortable win at home.

His compatriot Abednego Tetteh, who bagged in brace in their league opener, did not find the back of the net.

