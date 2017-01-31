VIDEO: Watch Augustine Okrah score debut Al Hilal goal in heavy league win

Watch video of Augustine Okrah first goal for Al Hilal as they beat Al Rabta Kosti 4-0 in the Sudanese Premier League on Monday.

Okrah's goal was the last for the Crescent who strolled to a comfortable win at home.

His compatriot Abednego Tetteh, who bagged in brace in their league opener, did not find the back of the net.

Augustine Okrah debut goal for Al Hilal. pic.twitter.com/EOXQu5OhVR — Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) January 31, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)