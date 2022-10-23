VIDEO: Watch Augustine Okrah sublime goal in Tanzanian Premier League derby

Augustine Okrah scored in the Tanzanian Premier League derby on Sunday to help Yanga draw 1-1 with bitterest rivals Simba on Sunday.

The Ghana international opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a cool finish from inside the box after a hazy run from deep.

It was such a lovely threaded pass from Claotous Chota Chama.

Just before break, Simba raced into the game by snatching the equalizer.

YANGA 1-1 SIMBA ..... Not the results we were expecting but we will make amends next time.

Aziz Ki was fouled close to the box and he dusted himself to rifle in a free kick which flew past goalkeeper Aishi Manula.

Okrah picked up a booking for rough tackle later in the second half.