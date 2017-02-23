VIDEO: Watch Bashir Hayford's tetchy post-match interview after AshantiGold 1-1 draw with Tema Youth

AshantiGold coach Bashir Hayford delivered a tetchy post-match interview after his side's 1-1 at Tema Youth.

Captain Joseph Paintsil scores first for the home side at the Tema Stadium when he finished off a rebound from a saved penalty.

But substitute Shafiu Mumuni grabbed the leveller in the second half for the point.

Hayford was not happy with officiating and had hot exchanges with the media after the match.

Video credit: Muftawu Nabila Abdulai

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)