VIDEO: Watch Bernard Mensah's spectacular over-head kick strike for Kasimpasa in victory over Kardemir Karabuk

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah scored a spectacular over-head kick strike for Kasimpasa as they defeated Kardemir Karabukspor 2-0 in the Turkish SupaLig.

Mensah sealed victory with a superb over-head kick when he connected beautifully to Mbaye Diange's lofty cross in the 66th minute.

Kasimpasa had already broken the deadlock in the 55th minute through Egyptian striker Trézéguet.

Not only was the 23-year old on target but his overall display was better than all who featured in the game.

The on-loan Atletico Madrid midfielder was voted man of the match with a rating of 8.4, having completed the most dribbles (4) and had the most shots (4).

He has now scored four goals in the league to help Kasimpasa to a 9th place with 40 points after 29 matches.

Watch the video below:

All glory to the most high .. #Godisking #Godfirst #NeverGivingUp #alwaysstriveforgreatness pic.twitter.com/NZZsuZ9lah

— Bernard Mensah (@oliver_mens) April 15, 2018

