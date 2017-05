Watch how the Black Starlets clobbered Gabon 5-0 in Port Gentil on Wednesday in their second Group A match at the African U17 Championship.

In-form striker and captain, Eric Ayiah and midfielder Emmanuel Toku scored a brace each while second-half substitute Patmos Arhin added the other goal.

The win secured qualification to the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup finals in India.

