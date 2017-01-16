VIDEO: Watch Black Stars first training session in Port Gentil

The Black Stars held their first training session on Sunday in Port Gentil ahead of the Group D opener against Uganda on Tuesday.

All 23 players took in the one hour practice which started at 6pm local time.

There were no injury concerns and the team look focused and determined to make a bright start.

Avram Grant and his boys will hit the training pitch on Monday afternoon to finalize preparations for the match against the Cranes.

Another video via @PulseGhana as Black Stars held their first training session on Sunday evening.Trained for an hour pic.twitter.com/JvgYm8UTPV — Godfred A.Boafo (@eastsportsman) January 16, 2017

Video credit: Pulse Ghana

