VIDEO: Watch Black Stars first training session in Port Gentil

Published on: 16 January 2017
Ghana team training

The Black Stars held their first training session on Sunday in Port Gentil ahead of the Group D opener against Uganda on Tuesday. 

All 23 players took in the one hour practice which started at 6pm local time.

There were no injury concerns and the team look focused and determined to make a bright start.

Avram Grant and his boys will hit the training pitch on Monday afternoon to finalize preparations for the match against the Cranes.

Video credit: Pulse Ghana

