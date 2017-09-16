Video: Watch Christian Atsu's first Premier League goal for Newcastle United

Christian Atsu scored his first goal in as many games this season as Newcastle beat Stoke City to record their third successive Premier League win and climb inside the top four.

The 25-year old put the hosts in front from a wonderful Matt Ritchie ball in the first half.

Atsu drifting in at the back post, poke home a well-weighted cross for the opener before Xherdan Shaqiri curled in an equaliser from long range.

