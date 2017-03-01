VIDEO: Watch Christian Atsu's magical assists as Newcastle United beat Brighton and Hove

Ghana winger Christian Atsu was on cloud nine on Tuesday as he provided two assists for Newcastle United in their comeback 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove to return to the top of the English Championship table.

🎥 NUFC TV: This is the moment that really mattered last night, but you can watch the FULL 90 minutes here now! 📺 https://t.co/Odmygi4nLr pic.twitter.com/pWLeGWUzzO — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 1, 2017

