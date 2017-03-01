Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Watch Christian Atsu's magical assists as Newcastle United beat Brighton and Hove

Published on: 01 March 2017

Ghana winger Christian Atsu was on cloud nine on Tuesday as he provided two assists for Newcastle United in their comeback 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove to return to the top of the English Championship table.

