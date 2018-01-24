VIDEO: Watch David Accam first training session with Philadelphia Union

David Accam trained with his Philadelphia Union teammates for the first time on Tuesday.

The Ghana striker has joined Union last Friday in a trade deal with Chicago Fire where he had a successful spell last term.

Union sporting director Earnie Stewart said the 27-year-old was at the “top of our list” of offseason priorities, adding that the speedy winger is under contract with the club through 2020.

And head coach Jim Curtin called it “an incredibly exciting day in the Union’s brief history,” calling Accam the kind of "difference-maker" the club craves.

“David brings an element to our team that is new,” Curtin said. “When you put him on the ball, he has the ability to go 1v1, that’s part of his game.

''But what people don’t recognize is the composure he has in possession. He’s comfortable coming inside, he can change things up, pop up on either side of the field, his movement is very clever. It makes everyone’s job easier. When you play with top-class players, everyone’s game rises.''

