VIDEO: Watch Elmina Sharks GOALS in thrilling 2-2 draw with Great Olympics

Published on: 22 February 2017
Elmina Sharks against Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Debutants Elmina Sharks produced a dramatic comeback to draw 2-2 with Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday. 

Olympics shot into a two-zero lead through Abel Manomey who scored both goals in the first half.

But after the break, Benjamin Tweneboah pulled one back and he provided the assist for Joseph Akowuah  to head home for the leveller.

It was an impressive display for Sharks who were shocked 1-0 at home on their debut last Sunday against Aduana Stars.

Watch Joseph Akowuah's equalizing goal for Elmina Sharks courtesy @GHPLLIve:

Watch Benjanmin Tweneboah's first goal for the club: 

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • Divaro says:
    February 22, 2017 08:45 pm
    Great Olympics defending is extremely funny.

