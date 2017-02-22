VIDEO: Watch Elmina Sharks GOALS in thrilling 2-2 draw with Great Olympics
Debutants Elmina Sharks produced a dramatic comeback to draw 2-2 with Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.
Olympics shot into a two-zero lead through Abel Manomey who scored both goals in the first half.
But after the break, Benjamin Tweneboah pulled one back and he provided the assist for Joseph Akowuah to head home for the leveller.
It was an impressive display for Sharks who were shocked 1-0 at home on their debut last Sunday against Aduana Stars.
Watch Joseph Akowuah's equalizing goal for Elmina Sharks courtesy @GHPLLIve:
LIVE GOAL: Joseph Mensah levels things up at the Accra Sports Stadium: it's Accra Great Olympics 2-2 @ElminaSharks #GHPLLive #Ghpl #Ghplwk3 pic.twitter.com/f2jq5N1K0P
— Ghana League Goals (@GHPL_Goals) February 22, 2017
Watch Benjanmin Tweneboah's first goal for the club:
LIVE GOAL: @ElminaSharks pulls one back at the Accra Sports Stadium, their first #Ghpl goal: its Olympics 2-1 @ElminaSharks #Ghplwk3 #Ghpl pic.twitter.com/N8RYwSPjpJ
— Ghana League Goals (@GHPL_Goals) February 22, 2017
