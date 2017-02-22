VIDEO: Watch Elmina Sharks GOALS in thrilling 2-2 draw with Great Olympics

Debutants Elmina Sharks produced a dramatic comeback to draw 2-2 with Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Olympics shot into a two-zero lead through Abel Manomey who scored both goals in the first half.

But after the break, Benjamin Tweneboah pulled one back and he provided the assist for Joseph Akowuah to head home for the leveller.

It was an impressive display for Sharks who were shocked 1-0 at home on their debut last Sunday against Aduana Stars.

Watch Joseph Akowuah's equalizing goal for Elmina Sharks courtesy @GHPLLIve:

Watch Benjanmin Tweneboah's first goal for the club:

