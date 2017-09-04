VIDEO: Watch Ema Boateng's goal for LA Galaxy in win over Colorado Rapids

Ema Boateng scored his fourth goal of the season as LA Galaxy beat Colorado Rapids 3-0 in the MLSoccer on Saturday

The 23-year-old shot from inside the box to give Galaxy a 2-0 lead in the 23rd minute.

This was after Ghanaian Gyasi Zardes squared a ball for him to blast home.

Romain Alessandrini grabbed the opener with an 18th minute penalty after Zardes was brought down inside the box.

Watch Ema Boateng's sublime finish in La Galaxy's win over Colorado Rapids:

