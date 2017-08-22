VIDEO: Watch Ernest Asante's solidarity strike for Nordsjaelland in Danish Super League win

Ernest Asante scored the only goal which gave FC Nordsjjaelland a 1-0 win over Helsingor at the Right to Dream Park on Monday.

But the 28-year-old missed a penalty later on in the second half.

Asante is having a dream start to the Danish top-flight by scoring 6 goals in six games for the Red Tigers.

The speedy winger got off the mark in the 15th minute after racing clear of two defenders to power home the winner.

He was presented with a glorious opportunity to extend his side's lead in the 32nd minute after they were awarded a penalty but he fluffed his lines.

Asante was replaced with Mathias Rasmussen with three minutes left to play.

