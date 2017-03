Watch the two goals scored by Evans Mensah for his Finnish side HJK Helsinki in their 4-0 win over HIFK in a Cup match. 

The former Inter Allies winger scored in first on 63 minutes and the second two minutes later after Akseli Pelvas had opened the scoring in the 37th minute.

Alfredo Morelos grabbed the fourth goal on the 90th minute mark.

