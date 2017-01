Ghana beat Mali 1-0 on Saturday to qualify to the quarter-final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with one match to spare.

Captain Asamoah Gyan scored the only goal on 32 minutes to put the Black Stars through.

The win gave Ghana six points and put them on top of the table with maximum points from two matches.

They will play Egypt on Wednesday in the final league match.

