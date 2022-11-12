VIDEO: Watch Fatawu Issahaku's brilliant goal for Sporting B

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku pulled up his trademark goal as Sporting CP lost to Oliveira Hospital 3-2.

The 19-year-old got his first goal of the season for Sporting B team in the Portugal Liga 3 on Saturday.

Fatawu Issahaku scored with an in swinger with his sweet left foot as Sporting took the lead before losing 3-2.

The AFCON U20 best player has made three appearances this season for the Sporting B side.

Fatawu Issahaku has been named in Ghana's provisional squad for the World Cup.

The youngster will be hoping to make it to his second senior major tournament for the national team if he makes into the final sqaud.