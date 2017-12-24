VIDEO: Watch Francis Amuzu's first Belgian league goal on Anderlecht debut

Ghanaian teenager Francis Amuzu had a dream debut by scoring for Anderlecht in their 1-0 win over Eupen in the Belgian league on Friday night.

The 18-year-old kept his composure to slot home the winning goal as early as the 25th minute.

Frenchman Adrien Trebel threaded through a defence-splitting pass and Amuzu exhibited qualities of a first team regular to drilled past the goalkeeper.

Amuzu, born to an ex-Ghana youth international Theophilus Amuzu, has represented Belgium as a junior international

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)