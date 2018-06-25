VIDEO: Watch Francis Amuzu's goal in Anderlecht pre-season friendly draw with Heist

Former Ghana U-17 and Hearts of Oak star Theophilus Amuzu's son, Francis, registered his name on the score sheet for Anderlecht in their 1-1 draw with Heist in a preseason friendly match.

The junior Amuzu's close-range strike handed the Purple and White lads the initiative in the 31st minute.

Anderlecht were put under incessant pressure by the Belgian second-tier side after making a plethora of changes at halftime.

Heist's pressure paid off as defender Roel Tambeur headed home the equalizer on the 55th-minute mark.

Below is the goal