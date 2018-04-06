VIDEO: Watch Frank Acheampong's equalizer for Tianjin Teda

Frank Acheampong registered his fourth Chinese Super League goal on Friday as his side Tianjin Teda earned a 1-1 draw at Beijing Guoan.

The Ghana international resisted a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge and hit a volley to beat Hou Sen for the equalizer in the 28th minute.

The assist came from Guo Hao who delivered a long pass found.

Beijing Guoan broke the deadlock in the 10 minutes when Jonatan Soriano shook off two defenders to fire.

Du Jia parried the Spanish first attempt, but could do anything to his follow-up.

Watch highlights of Beijing Guoan's 1-1 draw with Tianjin Teda:

