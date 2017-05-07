VIDEO: Watch Frimpong Manso's post-match conference after Great Olympics defeat

Watch Frimpong Manso's post-match conference after his side's 2-0 defeat to Great Olympics.

The interim coach has failed to halt the club's slide since stepping in on temporary basis following the dismissal of coach Zdravko Lugarusic.

Manso accepted Olympics were the better side and deserved to win.

The former club defender also revealed they have been unsuccessful in identifying the causes for the team's rot.

Watch Frimpong Manso's post-match conference (Video courtesy sportscrusader.com)

