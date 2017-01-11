Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Watch Ghana coach Avram Grant talk up Black Stars AFCON winning chances

Published on: 11 January 2017
Ghana head coach Avram Grant has spoken about his Black Stars side's preparation ahead of the start of the 2017 AFCON tournament.

The Israeli gaffer has stated the four-time winners are not ready for the tournament despite brushing aside Uzbekistan side Bunyodkor 2-0 in a friendly on Tuesday.

Grant has talked up his side's chances of winning the title in the video below.

