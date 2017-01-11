VIDEO: Watch Ghana coach Avram Grant talk up Black Stars AFCON winning chances
Ghana head coach Avram Grant has spoken about his Black Stars side's preparation ahead of the start of the 2017 AFCON tournament.
The Israeli gaffer has stated the four-time winners are not ready for the tournament despite brushing aside Uzbekistan side Bunyodkor 2-0 in a friendly on Tuesday.
Grant has talked up his side's chances of winning the title in the video below.
Watch...
VIDEO: Avram Grant on afcon hopes, THAT BLUE shirt and why he is growing a BEARD #AFCON2017 #CAN2017 pic.twitter.com/okbvlktrd0
— #3sports (@3SportsGh) January 11, 2017