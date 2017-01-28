Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Watch Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena trains with Swiss side FC Zurich for the first time

Published on: 28 January 2017
Raphael Dwamena completes first training session with FC Zurich

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena completed his first training session with Swiss side FC Zurich on Saturday morning.

The 21-year-old joined his new team-mates and went through regular training routine on his first day at training.

GHANAsoccernet.com has an exclusive video of the talented striker training with his club.

Raphael Dwamena latest videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment