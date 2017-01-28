VIDEO: Watch Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena trains with Swiss side FC Zurich for the first time
R. Dwamena
Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena completed his first training session with Swiss side FC Zurich on Saturday morning.
The 21-year-old joined his new team-mates and went through regular training routine on his first day at training.
GHANAsoccernet.com has an exclusive video of the talented striker training with his club.
Watch Ghana's Raph Dwamena trains with FC Zurich for the first time.
— El Akyereko (@AkyerekOfficial) January 28, 2017
VIDEO: Ghana forward Raph Dwamena completes 1st training session with FC Zurich
— El Akyereko (@AkyerekOfficial) January 28, 2017